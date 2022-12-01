First female-only juvenile detention center to open in Campbell County

NEWPORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The state’s first female-only juvenile detention center is opening in Campbell County, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday.

Starting this month, girls between the ages of 11 to 18 ordered by courts to juvenile detention centers will be housed at the DJJ Campbell Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Newport.

The Newport facility will have 35 beds and juveniles will be separated based on where they are in the process of their court case, according to a press release from Beshear’s office.

“Our policies and laws that govern juvenile justice were created over 20 years ago. It is time positive changes are made to better respond to today’s needs,” Beshear said. “By separating female and male juveniles, we are enhancing the safety of our staff and youth in state custody. I remain committed to doing everything possible to provide health care, education and safety to all Kentuckians – including our youth who deserve a second chance.”

Fifteen new employees are wanted to work at the juvenile detention center, including youth workers, administrative specialists and social service clinicians.

For more information, visit the Kentucky Personnel Cabinet website.