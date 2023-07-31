First-ever donor kidney flies unattended from Ky. to Miss. for lifesaving transplant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — The first-ever donor kidney flew successfully unattended from Louisville, Kentucky to the University of Mississippi Medical Center earlier this month, Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates announced Monday.

Normally, donated organs on a perfusion pump can only be flown with a medical team and on short-distance charter flights, according to KODA. But new technology funded this year by a grant from the Kidney Transplant Collaborate allows flights like this to be possible. The grant also included GPS technologies.

“It really, in my mind, worked seamlessly. It is better for the patient and better for the kidney. I’m really appreciative of Kentucky doing this. It’s a great example of an [Organ Procurement Organization] trying to resolve the problems we sometimes have in transplant,” said Dr. Christopher Anderson, a James D. Hardy professor, chair of the Department of Surgery and chief of the Division of Transplant and Hepatobiliary Surgery at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

“We can’t wait to witness the advancements that will follow this groundbreaking solution, as well as the impact this technology will have on other organ procurement agencies across the nation. The invaluable cooperation of our partners has made this innovation a reality,” said President and CEO of KODA Julie Bergin. “This has the potential to increase equity in organ transplantation, especially in areas like Hawaii or the coasts. By reducing or eliminating cold ischemic time during long flights, this technology will get an organ to the sickest patients. With this technology, a donor in California could save the life of someone in New York. We are optimistic that this will provide hope for those in need of the precious gift of life.”

KODA, an independent, non-profit organ and tissue procurement agency, was formed in 1987. The organization serves 114 counties in Kentucky, four counties in southern Indiana and two counties in western West Virginia.

To learn more about KODA, head here: www.donatelifeky.org.