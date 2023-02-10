First baby surrendered in new Bowling Green Safe Haven Baby Box

BOWLING GREEN (WTVQ) — The first baby was anonymously surrendered to Bowling Green’s new Safe Haven Baby Box at the fire department, SHBB founder Monica Kelsey said Thursday.

The Bowling Green baby box was placed in December of 2022 and became the 16th Safe Haven Baby Box in Kentucky and the 132nd in the country.

“Each time we have an infant surrendered in one of our Baby Boxes it is an affirmation that we need anonymous surrender options. We do not know when an infant will need to be surrendered and when that mother in crisis may want to protect her identity,” Kelsey said.

The baby will be adopted by a family who has been eagerly awaiting a child, Kelsey added.