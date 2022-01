CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Baptist Health Corbin announces the first new baby of 2022 delivered at the hospital: Brantley Fulton.

Brantley was born on Jan. 2 at 10:27 a.m., weighing in at 7 pounds, 1.7 ounces. The proud parents are Sarah Fulton and Jacob Gilbert. The staff of Mother and Baby Services showered baby Brantley with gifts for him and his family.