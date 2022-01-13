First African-American sheriff elected in Kentucky dies at 83

William "Bill" Dillard was elected sheriff in Christian County in 1981

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The first African-American elected sheriff in Kentucky has died.

WBKO reports William “Bill” Dillard passed away at the age of 83.

He was elected Christian County Sheriff in 1981.

Family, friends and former co-workers say despite making history by breaking the color barrier, Dillard is remembered for his hard work, dedication and service to his community, where he rose from the ranks of deputy to sheriff.

The Christian County Sheriff’s Office asks for prayers for Dillard’s family.