Firm celebrates 10-year anniversary with ‘tin-can’ drive for food bank

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – On November 9, 2021, integrity/Architecture celebrated its upcoming 10-year anniversary with a 2,500-“tin” can donation to God’s Outreach Madison County Food Bank.

Originating from the idea the 10 year anniversary is the tin anniversary, integrity/Architecture hosted a tin can food drive from the end of October until early November.

In an overwhelming response from friends, family, and engineering, consulting and construction businesses throughout Kentucky, the team’s original 1,200-can goal was quickly surpassed, with the total coming to more than 2,500 cans.

“From our firm’s beginning on November 11, 2011, we have considered it a duty to give back to the communities we serve,” says Joe Rasnick, integrity/Architecture Co-Founder and Principal. “It has been truly incredible seeing our partners, who we’ve been working with for 10 years now, come together and support the mission of God’s Outreach Madison County Food Bank through our canned food drive,” he continued.

Through its program, God’s Outreach Madison County Food Bank serves food to more than 1,700 families and 180 senior citizens in Madison County, Kentucky, each month. Additionally, they give out more than 2,400 backpacks each month across 19 schools to kids suffering from food insecurity.

The mission is that no one in Madison County goes to bed hungry due to lack of food; a mission integrity/Architecture was proud to support.

integrity/Architecture cited other firms for making the canned food drive so successful: Brown+Kubican Structural Engineers; Poage Engineering & Associates; Shrout Tate Wilson Consulting Engineers; Palmer Engineering; Spectrum Contracting Services, Inc.; The WalkerCompany; Thee Hayden Company; Koller Warner Construction; Pinnacle, Inc.; Bacon Farmer Workman Engineering & Testing, Inc.; Grant’s Excavating; E-Tech Consultants; Staggs & Fisher, Inc.; and Trifecta!