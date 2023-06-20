Fireworks stands popping back up ahead of July 4th

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — With just two weeks until the Fourth of July holiday, fireworks stands are preparing for a return to normal after several years of supply chain issues.

That includes a family-run business in Nicholasville.

Robert Workman runs Wildcat Fireworks along with his family just outside of Wildcat Mattress — which they also own.

He says they started a fireworks tent several years ago just as a way to make some extra money.

But since then, things have taken off.

And right now, he says they’re already seeing a rush.

Wildcat Fireworks is located at 2040 Lexington Road.