Firework stands prepare for busy Fourth of July weekend

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky (WTVQ)- We are just days away from the fourth of July. The holiday is marked with parades, cookouts, and of course endless amounts of fireworks.

Some neighborhoods have got a head start on those fire work celebrations. ABC 36 checked in with a firework stand in Nicholasville, as owners prepare for an influx of customers.

“It’s been a great season so far, the biggest hurdle has been the weather,” says Robert Workman, the owner of Wildcat Fireworks on Nicholasville Road.

Workman says last week their firework shelter was destroyed by severe storms. He and his family worked around the clock this week to replace it. They got it completed just in time as he prepares for the hours leading up to the Fourth.

“It’s like the calm before the storm, no pun intended. I think Monday will be our biggest day. The parking lot will be filled with families just trying to get their last minute fireworks,” says Workman.

And if you’re one of those families, Workman wants to emphasize safety. Workman says it’s important that if you plan to shoot fireworks- there are some things you can do to avoid injuries.

“You wanna shoot it off far enough away from everybody, in case there is fireworks, there could be an accident. Just make sure anything that you’re shooting off is nice and steady and away from people,” says Workman.

According to the 2022 U.S Consumer Product Safety Commission’s annual Fireworks Report, more than 10,000 thousand people were treated in emergency rooms and 11 people died from fireworks-related injuries last year.

Additional tips to keep you and your family safe are to keep a bucket of water or garden hose handy in case of a fire; never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully; and never allow children to play with or ignite fireworks, including sparklers.

Workman says Wildcat Fireworks will be open through the holiday or until all of the sparklers, roman candles, and bottle rockets are sold out.

“The last three years, we’ve pretty much sold out by about either the third or halfway through the fourth,” says Workman.

So his advice: get to your favorite work stands as early as possible and be safe when shooting.