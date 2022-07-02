Firework sales “booming” ahead of July 4th holiday

Workman says the firework stand will open on the fourth as long as fireworks are in stock.

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky (WTVQ)- We are just a couple of days away from July of 4th. Many families are getting ready to attend firework shows. Some are preparing to blast some of their own.

One business says sales have increased this year compared to last year.

Robert Workman owns Wildcat Fireworks in Nicholasville. He says even though inflation and freight costs have impacted the fireworks industry, his stand has had only a few minor problems getting certain fireworks.

Workman says overall, Wildcat Fireworks has been able to keep their prices low for customers.

“Once July 1st hits, it is a madhouse around here,” said Workman. “Today, we’ve had probably close to two hundred people come through our tent. A bunch of families getting their fountains and their artillery shells just to have a good time this weekend.”

