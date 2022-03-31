Firefighters respond to numerous mulch fires on windy Wednesday in Lexington

Firefighters received more than 20 mulch fire calls as the wind picked up on a dry, warm day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington firefighters were busy Wednesday answering more than 20 mulch fire calls, according to the fire department.

A windy, warm and dry day provided perfect conditions for mulch and wildfires.

Numerous wildfires were reported across eastern Kentucky.

There were also scattered power outages across the state from downed trees and power lines due to the wind.