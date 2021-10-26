Fire quickly extinguished at Lexington business

A private fire alarm went off at a business in the 900 block of Nandino Boulevard shortly after 9:00 p.m.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A small fire in a Lexington business was quickly put out by Lexington firefighters on Monday night, according to Battalion Chief Jordan Saas.

Just after 9:00 p.m., firefighters responded to a private fire alarm at a business in the 900 block of Nandino Boulevard, according to Battalion Chief Saas.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke inside the business from a small fire that was extinguished and the smoke cleared from the building, according to Battalion Chief Saas.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No one was hurt, according to Battalion Chief Saas.