Fire in chimney sparks blaze at home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A home in the 3100 block of Lytleton Way in the Hartland Estates area of Lexington was damaged by fire shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday.

Firefighters said a fire in the home’s fireplace ignited a fire in the roof area of the two-story home. When firefighters arrived, smoke was coming from the rook area and eaves, they said.

Crews were able to quickly get the fire under control. The home suffered some fire, smoke and water damage.