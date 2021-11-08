Fire heavily damages Prestonsburg BBQ restaurant

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – A popular Eastern Kentucky BBQ restaurant is heavily damaged by fire Monday morning.

According to WMDJ radio, the fire started at Pig in a Poke at 341 University Drive in Prestonsburg before 8 a.m. Monday. Flames were pouring from the building and smoke spiraling into the sky, according to a picture provided the radio station by Leigh Ann Ratliff Owens.

The fire closed University Drive and Burke Avenue while firefighters battled the blaze.