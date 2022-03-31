Fire heavily damages downtown Lexington building

Fire crews responded to two-alarm fire around 3:30 a.m. Thursday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Firefighters battled a structure fire in downtown Lexington early Thursday morning.

According to the Lexington Fire Department, a two-alarm fire heavily damaged a two-story building at 205 West Second Street. The department says crews responded around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

According to firefighters, the building is split-up into an apartment and an office space which included a law office and the nonprofit Lexington Writer’s Room.

Fire crews say no one was in the building at the time of the fire. Because of renovations over the years, and the way the building is divided, firefighters say it made it impossible to fight the fire from inside. Firefighters say the high winds also added to the challenge. The building suffered heavy damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.