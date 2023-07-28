Fire engulfs 3 boats on Safe Harbor Beaver Creek in Monticello, damages others

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WTVQ) — Monticello firefighters spent over four hours extinguishing a fire at Safe Harbor Beaver Creek that engulfed three boats and damaged more.

The fire began Thursday night and spread into Friday morning, according to the Monticello Fire Department.

Three boats were engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived; other nearby boats were damaged due to the heat and fire.

The fire was extinguished after a little over four hours.

The Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response/KY Hazmat 12 responded to the scene to help with the mitigation of fuels and oils that spilled into the lake.