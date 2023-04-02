Fire displaces ten people in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that displaced ten people Sunday afternoon.

The department says it happened around noon on Sunday. Units were dispatched to the 3300 block of Sweet Clover Lane for reports of a fire in a two-story home.

When crews got there, they found the home engulfed in flames. All ten people safely got out of the house before crews arrived. The fire department says the fire did extend to a neighboring house, causing the exterior siding to melt. However, it didn’t damage the house further.

The Red Cross was called for assistance, but there were no injuries and no one was taken to the hospital.

The cause of what started the fire continues to be investigated.