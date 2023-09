Fire destroys home in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — A home experienced extensive damage, but no injuries were reported in a fire that occurred early Monday morning.

Georgetown Fire Department was called to the 100 block of Stone Wall Path at 4:30 a.m. for a structure fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters noticed flames coming through the top of the garage.

Nobody was hurt.

Officials say they do not know what started the fire but they are currently investigating.