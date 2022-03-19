Fire destroys building at salvage business in Corbin

CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ) – A building at Davis Salvage on Cumberland Falls Highway in Corbin was destroyed by fire overnight, according to firefighters.

Eight area fire departments fought the fire.

Investigators say the exact time of the fire is unknown, but it was sometime after 3:30 a.m. when the security guard got off work at the business.

No one was hurt, according to firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.