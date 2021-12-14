Fire damages one side of duplex in Lexington

People living in the damaged unit will have to find another place to stay for now

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – People living in one side of a duplex in Lexington will have to find another place to stay for now following a fire on Monday night, according to Lexington fire investigators.

Firefighters say the call came in around 7:15 p.m. about a duplex fire in the 500 block of Whispering Hills Drive.

When firefighters arrived, fire was coming out of the ground floor of one of the units.

Investigators say no one was home at the time and no one was hurt.

Firefighters say they were able to quickly put the fire out and keep it from spreading to the adjoining unit.

Due to the extent of the fire, smoke and water damage in the unit where the fire started, it is not currently livable, according to investigators.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.