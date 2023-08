Fire breaks out in hay lot in Stamping Ground

STAMPING GROUND, Ky. (WTVQ) — A fire broke out in a hay lot in Stamping Ground Tuesday afternoon.

The Scott County Fire Department responded to the 500 block of Stonetown Road around 3:15 p.m.

Crews are still on scene working to put out the fire and determine the cause.

This is a developing story. Stick with ABC 36 for updates