Filming underway in Frankfort for new Ethan Hawke movie ‘Wildcat’

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Film crews are in Frankfort all day Wednesday shooting scenes for the new Ethan Hawke movie, Wildcat.

The movie, being filmed in south Frankfort, is about the “turbulent life and work” of Flannery O’Connor. She was an American novelist and short-story writer whose works, usually set in the rural American South and often treating of alienation, concern the relationship between the individual and God.

Wildcat will star Maya Hawke, Laura Linney, Phil Pettinger, Rafael Casal, Steve Zahn, Cooper Hoffman, Willa Fitzgerald, Alessandro Nivola and Vincent D’Onofrio.

South Frankfort will be impacted by filming until 8 p.m. Wednesday and again Thursday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.