Film crew finishes ‘Christmas at the Amish Bakery’ movie in Somerset







SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) — Film crews have finished the first of six movies being filmed in Somerset for the Lifetime Network.

“Christmas at the Amish Bakery” was filmed throughout Pulaski County in March by producer Danny Roth and his team.

“Somerset has been so welcoming to me from the first visit,” Roth said in a press release. “After meeting Mayor [Alan] Keck I knew this community was excited at the opportunity to have us come back to film. The partnerships between Leslie Ikerd of See Somerset and local Charlie Loathen have been crucial in getting our team acclimated and in touch with community members and businesses that matched up to our script.”

This movie was filmed at Haney’s Appledale Farm, Serendipity at the Orange Door, Charred Oak, Bear Wallow Farm, Lee’s Ford Marina, and the Somerset Energy Center, as well as two local Airbnbs.

There will also be more opportunities for residents to get involved as filming for the next five movies gets underway.

Information on the other five movies will be released in the coming weeks, according to the city’s communications director Julie Nelson Harris.