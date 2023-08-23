Fight on Clark Co. school bus prompts police investigation

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — A fight on a Clark County school bus Tuesday morning has prompted an investigation into the students involved.

Superintendent Dustin Howard released the following statement Wednesday morning:

“We are aware of an altercation that took place on one of our school buses Tuesday. Clark County Public Schools is working diligently with school and local law enforcement to conduct a full investigation. All CCPS students deserve to feel secure and protected, and nothing is more important to us than the safety of our children and staff. CCPS will not tolerate any form of violence within our community. Be assured that once we complete the review of information and evidence, we will take appropriate action in accordance with the law, Board of Education policy, and the Student Code of Conduct.”

ABC 36 was sent a video of the alleged fight on the bus from an anonymous source.

We tried to reach out to Howard with further questions, however, his office said they would not be answering questions at this time.

This is a developing story. ABC 36 will update when we have more information