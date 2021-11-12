Fight leads to stabbing and arrest in Floyd County

Wesley Senters was charged with assault

DANA, Ky. (WTVQ) – A fight between two people in Floyd County left one injured and the other in jail.

Kentucky State Police say Wesley Senters and Timothy Senters got into an argument on Wednesday in a home on Spurlock Fork in Dana.

Investigators say the argument turned physical and Wesley stabbed Timothy.

Wesley Senters was arrested and charged with Assault first-degree (Domestic Violence). He was taken to the Floyd County Detention Center.