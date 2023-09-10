Festival of the Horse wraps up in downtown Georgetown

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- One of Georgetown’s most popular events wrapped up Sunday in downtown.

The annual Festival of the Horse has been held annual for the past 42 years.

The event, hosted by Georgetown-Scott County Tourism, brought the best of the Bluegrass to the city. It included 75 vendors, including crafters, vendors, food, and live music all to celebrate horse heritage in Kentucky.

There were three parades this weekend, as well as carnival rides.

“It really gives us an opportunity to get people into our downtown to see these beautiful historic buildings, and meet all of our community members because this really gives us an opportunity to gather in one location. We are fortunate to be able to do this and come out every year,” says Bailey Gilkerson, the marketing director for the tourism office.

Organizers say they will begin preparing for next year’s festival-tomorrow.