Ferry closed due to low water levels on Mississippi River

HICKMAN, Ky. (AP) – Officials say a ferry that carries vehicles across the Mississippi River between Kentucky and Missouri has closed temporarily due to low water levels.

The Kentucky Transportation Department said in a statement that when the river gets too low, it becomes difficult for vehicles to load and off-load from the Dorena-Hickman Ferry at both landings.

It wasn’t clear when the ferry will resume operations.

The agency said water levels were forecast to continue dropping over the next two weeks.

The ferry connects Kentucky Route 1354 in Hickman with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena.