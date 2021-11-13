Ferry between Missouri, Kentucky reopens after ramp repair

The ferry was closed for a week due to a mechanical problem with one of the barge landing ramps

HICKMAN, Ky. (AP) — A ferry that connects Kentucky and Missouri has reopened after a one-week closure due to a mechanical problem with one of the barge landing ramps.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry, which had been closed since Nov. 5, reopened at about 4 p.m. Friday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said. Parts were first expected to arrive in a few days, but it was determined that additional parts would be required to make the repairs.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects Kentucky 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri. The ferry is the only direct route between the two states.

For information, call (731) 693-0210 or go to facebook.com/DorenaHickmanFerry.