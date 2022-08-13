FEMA updates for flood victims in Eastern KY
(WTVQ/FEMA PRESS RELEASE ) –
- Residents needing help with their cleanup efforts can contact the Crisis Cleanup Hotline at 606-268-0896. Crisis Cleanup will connect residents with volunteers from local relief organizations, community groups and faith communities to help with drywall, flooring and appliance removal, fallen trees and mold mitigation. All services are free and will end August 19, 2022.
- Uninsured flood survivors may be eligible to have certain prescriptionsreplaced at no cost through the federal Emergency Prescription Assistance Program. The program makes a 30-day supply of covered medications available to uninsured residents at any participating pharmacy. Under the program, replacements for durable medical equipment and supplies, such as walkers, wheelchairs and oxygen tanks may be covered. For more information, call 855-793-7470. Assistance is available through Oct. 4, 2022.
U.S. Small Business Administration:
- Long-term, low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters, businesses and nonprofit organizations from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) are available to cover losses not fully compensated by insurance and other sources.
- Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via the SBA’s secure website at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/. Disaster loan information and application forms can also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (for applicants who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services) or sending an email to DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov.
- After applying for disaster assistance from FEMA, applicants may be referred to the SBA. It is important to submit an application as soon as possible. If the application is approved, there is no obligation to accept an SBA loan. Failure to return the SBA application will disqualify applicants from other possible FEMA assistance, such as disaster-related car repairs, clothing, household items and other expenses.
- The SBA centers are open seven days a week 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at these locations:
- Perry County – 1 Community Drive, Hazard, N.C. 41701.
- Letcher County – 229 East Main St., Whitesburg, KY 41858
- Clay County – 50 University Drive, Manchester, KY 40962
Mobile Registration Centers
- FEMA mobile registration centers are operating to help survivors. FEMA representatives are at the centers to help with applications for federal assistance. Centers are operating in these locations:
- Breathitt County, Marie Roberts Elementary School, 115 Red Skin Run, Lost Creek (through Aug. 15)
- Clay County, Clay Community Center, 311 Highway 638, Manchester
- Floyd County, Martin Community Center, 74333 KY-80, Langley
- Owsley County, 99 County Barn Rd., Booneville
Disaster Recovery Centers
- Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) are staffed by representatives from FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and agencies from the Commonwealth to assist survivors in applying for federal assistance and in accessing information on other flood resources. DRCs provide one stop shopping for people needing help.
- Center locations:
- Breathitt County: Breathitt Library, 1024 College Ave, Jackson
- Clay County: Oneida Elementary School, 435 Newfound Rd., Oneida
- Knott County: Knott County Sport Plex, 450 Kenny Champion Loop #8765 Leburn
- Letcher County: Letcher County Recreation Center, 1505 Jenkins Rd., Whitesbur
- Perry County: Hazard Community and Technical College, 1 Community College Dr., Hazard
- Pike County: Dorton Community Center, 112 Dorton Hill Rd., Jenkins