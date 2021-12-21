FEMA provides guidelines for Tornado debris removal

PADUCAH, Ky. (RELEASE) (WTVQ)– The Mayfield-Graves County Regional Emergency Operations Center is providing FEMA-approved guidelines for tornado debris removal.

The attached graphics provide information on the proper sorting and placement of various types of debris. Homeowners and businesses should closely follow these guidelines to assure that storm debris is removed efficiently and as quickly as possible in the coming months.

Property owners should avoid covering water meters, and avoid the use of equipment that might damage water meter covers.