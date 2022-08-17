FEMA opens survivor assistance center in Hazard

The center will be open Wednesday and Thursday

HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ) — FEMA has opened a survivor assistance center in Perry County for those who experienced loss from the eastern Kentucky flooding. This location can provide survivors with registration assistance, review of cases and updating of applications.

The survivor assistance center is located in the Homeplace Community Center at 238 Willie Fay Drive in Hazard from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

Flood survivors who live in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties can go to any center to get help applying for FEMA assistance.

FEMA representatives will be at the centers to help with applications for federal assistance and provide information about other disaster recovery resources.

FEMA financial assistance may include money for temporary housing, basic home repairs or other uninsured, disaster-related needs such as childcare, transportation and medical, funeral or dental expenses.