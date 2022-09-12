FEMA offering flooding victims home rebuilding tips

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency is offering home improvement sessions for eastern Kentucky flooding victims who are rebuilding after the July floods.

The rebuilding and repair tip sessions will be held at hardware stores in Clay and Floyd Counties through Friday.

Mitigation specialists will offer tips on how to rebuild stronger against storms and lessen damage from future disasters. The information provided will be geared toward do-it-yourself homeowners and general contractors, a media release from FEMA said.

The specialists will be stationed at R&S Variety and True Value Hardware in Manchester and Moore’s True Value in Garrett.

For more information on FEMA’s recovery efforts in Kentucky, visit fema.gov/disaster/4663.