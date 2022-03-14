FEMA: More than $64M in aid OK’d after Kentucky tornadoes

Deadline to apply for FEMA disaster assistance is Monday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency says more than $64 million in federal assistance has been approved for people in Kentucky affected by deadly storms and tornadoes three months ago.

Some of the aid has been in the form of temporary housing in Caldwell, Graves, Hopkins, Marshall, Muhlenberg and Warren counties. The total includes FEMA grants, U.S. Small Business Administration loans, National Flood Insurance Program claims and Disaster Unemployment Assistance.

Nearly 80 people were killed when the nighttime storms roared through Kentucky Dec. 10-11. Monday is the last day for homeowners and renters who had damage or losses to apply for FEMA disaster assistance.