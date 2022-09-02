FEMA extends public assistance deadline for 13 Ky. counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Local governments, houses of worship and nonprofit organizations damaged by Eastern Kentucky flooding in 13 counties now have more time to submit requests for FEMA Public Assistance.

FEMA announced the deadline extension Friday for Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Wolfe Counties.

The Public Assistance program provides reimbursement to local and state government agencies for the costs of emergency response, debris removal and restoration of disaster-damaged public facilities and infrastructure, according to a press release.

Applicants whose facilities were damaged by July’s floods can apply for assistance through the Commonwealth. For more information on submitting a request for Public Assistance, applicants should contact the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management or email pa.help@KY-em.org.

County deadlines to submit a request for Public Assistance are as follows: