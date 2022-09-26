FEMA extends individual assistance deadline for 13 counties in Eastern Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — As of 6 a.m. Monday, the Breathitt County Sheriff’s Office lifted the countywide curfew that has been in place since the July flooding.

State leaders also announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has extended the deadline for people to apply for individual assistance. Those impacted in the 13 eligible counties (Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Lee, ​Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and​ Whitley) now have until Oct. 28 to apply.

Additional flood resources can be found on the state’s website, https://governor.ky.gov/FloodResources.