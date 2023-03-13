Feeding Kentucky food banks asking for donations for those impacted by March storm

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Feeding Kentucky food banks are working to help those who lost food during the severe storms that swept across the state on March 3 — but they are in need of donations.

Those storms left hundreds of thousands of people without power, forcing them to throw out their refrigerated food.

Many can’t afford to replace that food and are instead turning to food pantries to keep from going hungry.

While the nonprofit is working to meet the extra demand, it’s asking for help.

The group says monetary donations have the biggest impact — every $25 donation to a food bank provides 200 meals.

You can also donate perishable food like milk, eggs, meat, cheese and butter.

Kentucky SNAP recipients affected by the recent storms can request replacement benefits through March 23.

Those who lost food bought with SNAP due to a power outage can call the Department for Community-based Services at 855-306-89-59 to request replacement benefits.