Feeding America helps kick off Hunger Action Month in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Monday, state leaders and nonprofit members helped kick off Hunger Action Month at the State Capitol.

Right now, 13% of Kentuckians are food insecure, so the government and nonprofits are working together to pass legislation, provide food for those in need and raise awareness for their cause.

First Lady Britainy Beshear says food is a right that everyone deserves.

“Andy and I believe no Kentuckian should go to bed hungry. From creating a foundation for our children to prosper to ensuring our seniors are cared for in their later years, we know access to nutritious food is a basic human right,” Britainy said.

She was joined by several other speakers including state Reps. James Comer and Morgan Mcgarvey and Director of Feeding America Jamie Sizemore.

All of them say this issue is one that can and will be solved.

There are many ways you can help during Hunger Action Month, whether it’s volunteering at your local food pantry, shopping at farmers markets or donating money — no act is too small.