Federal grant to support railroad project connecting Lexington and Frankfort

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Republican U.S. Representative Andy Barr announced a $7.3 million federal grant to support projects for R.J. Corman Central Kentucky Lines (RJCC).

The freight railroad system carries more than 17,000 freight rail carloads per year, according to Congressman Barr.

The money will be used to strengthen freight rail transportation between Lexington and Frankfort.

The first project will create a new freight rail-to-truck transload facility just outside of Frankfort. Additionally, the grant award will pave the way for improvement projects to the existing main yard and transload facility in Lexington, according to Rep. Barr. The repairs include rehabilitating grade crossings and track, a new office building, switching replacements, expanding transload storage pads, as well as paving truck and traffic areas, according to Barr.

“Expanding and enhancing freight transportation on the R.J. Corman Central Kentucky Lines will be a tremendous boost for commerce in Central Kentucky,”said Congressman Barr. “I strongly advocated for this grant project through a letter of support to the U.S. Department of Transportation, and I voted for the funding used to award this grant. I look forward to seeing these improvements fully implemented and the impact they will have on our region.”

“We are thrilled to be the recipient of Kentucky’s first CRISI grant. We are grateful for the continued support from Congressman Barr as he has been an advocate for the short line railroad industry in Central Kentucky throughout his tenure. This project will allow us to make significant investments in track infrastructure that will enhance the safety of our operations and increase our efficiency serving the customers of the RJ Corman Central Kentucky Line. We thank Congressman Barr and his staff for their support of this project,”said Ed Quinn III, President/CEO of R.J. Corman Railroad Group.

This funding provides R.J. Corman the ability to maintain current track speeds and provides the necessary rehabilitation to the rail line that will allow for continued carload growth in the coming years, according to Rep. Barr.

Congressman Barr voted for the 2021 Consolidated Appropriations Act which contained funding for the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Grant Program used to fund this grant. Congressman Barr also wrote a letter of support to the Federal Railroad Administration advocating for the approval of this grant.