Federal funds aid major upgrades to Paducah river port

Work includes material handling equipment, repair damaged facilities, and upgrade site conditions at their bulk yard.

PADUCAH, Ky. (WTVQ) – The U.S. Department of Transportation will distribute $3,320,000 to the Paducah-McCracken County Riverport Authority (PMCRA) to fund infrastructure improvements at the Paducah-McCracken County Riverport. DOT distributed these funds through its Port Infrastructure Development Program’s competitive grant process.

PMCRA will use the funds allocated through this grant to modernize the Paducah-McCracken County Riverport’s material handling equipment, repair damaged facilities, and upgrade site conditions at their bulk yard. These upgrades will ensure reliable throughput for agriculture and construction supply chains, bolstering economic development in the quad-state area.

“The Paducah-McCracken County Riverport is one of the most important transportation hubs in all of Kentucky. Situated at the heart of America’s inland waterway system, the port forms a vital link in the supply chains that serve consumers and businesses across the Commonwealth. It is more important than ever to be able to move much-needed materials in and out of our state efficiently,”said U.S. Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. “Today’s grant announcement is a major step forward in the modernization and improvement of Kentucky’s river infrastructure. I was proud to stand alongside Congressman Comer and the Paducah-McCracken County Riverport Authority in advocating for this grant’s approval.”

“The Paducah-McCracken County riverport is vital to safely transporting the commodities America’s economy relies on. Given its strategic location and key role in the shipment of goods, Paducah is the perfect recipient of this competitive grant to improve economic development and inland waterway transportation in the United States,” said 1st District Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Comer. “I’m eager to see this quality investment in Kentucky’s waterways get off the ground.”

“On behalf of the Paducah-McCracken County Riverport team, our Board of Directors and our business partners, we would like to thank Senator McConnell, Senator Paul and Congressman Comer along with Governor Beshear, Secretary Gray and the entire Western Kentucky delegation of state and local officials for their support and guidance in securing the PIDP grant. We look forward to working with MARAD to implement the components of the grant to continue servicing the 31 counties in KY, IL, TN, and MO with safe, economical and eco-friendly bulk commodity transshipment services,” said Tim Cahill, Executive Director of the Paducah-McCracken County Riverport Authority.