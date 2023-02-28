Feb. 28 proclaimed “Hunger Free Day” in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday morning signed a proclamation making Feb. 28 Hunger Free Day in Kentucky.

It’s part of Feeding Kentucky’s annual Hunger Free Kentucky Day at the state Capitol and it focuses on expanding food needs and how to best solve hunger in the Commonwealth.

According to the organization, one out of every eight adults and one out of every six children face hunger in Kentucky.

“We’re here today to advocate for our neighbors facing hunger, to give them a voice because the charitable food system can’t end hunger alone,” said Jamie Sizemore with Feeding Kentucky.

The governor also made Feb. 28 through March 3 Kentucky Saves Week.