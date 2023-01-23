FDA wants to simplify COVID vaccine process

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — The FDA says it wants to simplify how Americans stay up-to-date on COVID-19 booster vaccinations.

The agency says in documents posted Monday it wants the process to be more like getting a flu shot.

That would mean assessing what COVID strands are circulating in June and then preparing a dose for the fall.

The FDA says the plan is to create a single annual shot to bolster immunity for most people, but those with certain risk factors might need two.

The FDA’s Vaccines Advisory Committee is set to meet Thursday to discuss the plan.