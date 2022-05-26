FDA expands recall of Jif peanut butter products

In addition to J.M. Smucker's voluntary recall last week, several other companies recalled products containing Jif

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday announced an expanded recall of Lexington-made Jif peanut butter products.

J.M. Smucker Company voluntarily recalled Jif peanut butter on May 20, 2022 in response to reports of salmonella cases potentially connected to Jif products.

Several other companies are now recalling products containing Jif peanut butter.

Each company released information about affected lot numbers, which you can find through the FDA’s recall website HERE.

Fresh Del Monte has recalled several products sold under the brand names Del Monte, 7-Eleven, Circle-K and Get Go.

Country Fresh has recalled products under brand names Snack Fresh, Snack Sensations, Giant, Wegmans and Market32. These were distributed in stores in 20 states throughout the East Coast and Southeast.

Taher Inc. has recalled its 6.3 ounce “Fresh Seasons Power Packs” that were distributed in stores and vending machines in Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

Garden Cut is recalling products distributed to Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia and Wisconsin, including Sweet Apple Wedges with Peanut Butter 60oz/4ct, Tart Apple Wedges with Peanut Butter 60oz/4ct and Celery Bites with Peanut Butter 60oz/4ct, all served with Jif peanut butter cups.

Mary’s Harvest Fresh Foods Inc. has recalled two products under the Mary’s Harvest brand, including the Celery Peanut Butter Cup G&G and the Apple Peanut Butter Cup G&G. These were distributed to retailers and supermarkets in Oregon and Washington.

Coblentz Chocolate Company is recalling a list of several products sold between Nov. 12, 2021, and May 21, 2022, containing Jif peanut butter, including Peanut Butter Fudge, Peanut Butter Truffle, Graham Peanut Butter Sandwich and Buckeye Fudge.

Albertsons Companies has recalled products containing Jif peanut butter sold under the brand names Albertsons, Safeway, Lucky, Haggen, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Tom Thumb, United, Amigos, Market Street, Albertsons Market, Andronico’s Community Markets, Vons, Pak ‘N Save, Shaw’s, Star Market, Randalls, Vons, Jewel-Osco, ACME, King’s and Balducci’s. These products from Albertsons were sold in Washington, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Oregon, Utah, Arizona, Wyoming, Alaska, New Mexico, South Dakota, Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, California, Hawaii, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, New Jersey, Vermont, Maryland, Delaware, New York, Pennsylvania, Washington, D.C., Connecticut, Virginia and Mexico.

If you have any of the recalled products, contact the company for information and help.