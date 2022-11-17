FDA: Adderall shortage to last 30-60 more days

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Adderall users can expect more challenges in filling their prescriptions for a while.

The FDA says the Adderall shortage should only last another 30 to 60 days.

There has been a surging demand for the drug and intermittent manufacturing delays at Teva pharmaceuticals.

A data analytics firm says for people 22 to 44, usage increased 15 percent between 2020 and 2021.

The drug is primarily used to treat attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder.

Doctors say a lack of access to Adderall can have implications for careers, home lives and even safety.