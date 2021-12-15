FCPS, Wild Health to offer free vaccine clinics at Bryan Station, Tates Creek

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – With the recent federal approval of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, Fayette County Public Schools is partnering with Wild Health to offer free vaccination clinics.

According to an email sent out to Fayette County families, clinics will be held Monday, Dec. 20 at Bryan Station High School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Tates Creek High School from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

A vaccination clinic at 100 Midland Avenue is also open Monday through Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Vaccines are available for children, teenagers and adults, but an appointment is required. To make an appointment, click here. A parent or guardian must be present with a child between ages 5 to 11.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, visit the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention here, or the American Academy of Pediatrics here.