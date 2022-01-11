FCPS to hold free COVID-19 vaccine clinics with Wild Health
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County Public Schools (FCPS) has partnered with Wild Health to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations this week.
According to FCPS, the vaccine clinics will take place Tuesday through Friday at the six high schools this week. A daily clinic is open at 100 Midland Ave. on Monday through Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m.
Appointments are available for those ages five and up. A parent or guardian must be present for children ages five to 11. You can register for an appointment HERE.