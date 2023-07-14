FCPS looking for name suggestions for newest middle school

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Fayette County Board of Education is looking for name suggestions for the soon-to-be newest middle school in the county.

The school will be located on Polo Club Boulevard and house approximately 1,200 students.

The new school will potentially serve students from Brenda Cowan, Dixie, Garrett Morgan, Liberty and Yates elementary schools, according to the board.

The building will be approximately 171,000 square feet.

The board is looking for name suggestions that align with the following criteria:

Prominent state, local or national figures of good character

Prominent persons who have contributed to the history and/or progress of the Lexington/Fayette County area and/or

Geographic areas

The survey will close at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 24.

To submit an answer, head here: New FCPS Middle School Naming Suggestions