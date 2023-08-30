FCPS holds job fair for bus drivers to address nationwide bus driver shortage

Fayette County Public Schools held a job fair Tuesday night to get ahead of a nationwide 'bus driver' shortage.

Lexington, Ky (WTVQ): Fayette County Public Schools held a job fair Tuesday night to get ahead of a nationwide ‘bus driver’ shortage. According to Fayette County Public Schools director of recruitment, Clay Guillaume the school district is aggressive and proactive at hiring bus drivers. Therefore, they haven’t seen the shortages that many schools are currently seeing.

“You don’t necessarily have to be from an education background to come and help serve kids. You don’t have to have been a trained CDL driver,” Guillaume said. He says there will always be a need for drivers. The pay for the job starts at $22 an hour. FCPS has more than 70 schools within its district.

Tuesday night, dozens of folks came out to the job fair to help fill the need.

“If you love kids, you want to pick up a new skill,” Guillaume said. “You want to add value to what we call problems. Yeah, there is definitely opportunities.”

Hugh Baker is a father of a 16-year-old. He says he wants to “be on a school schedule with my son, so I can be home with him, help him with his homework and those types of things.”

Baker understands the obstacles that come along with getting your child to, and from school. “We need communication with the school and the parents on where the kids need to be dropped off,” he said. “A lot of times kids get dropped off at the wrong area. A lot of kids get on the wrong bus we need to make sure children get on the right bus.”

Baker came out to the job fair to help increase safety for students “and also get parents more involved with what kids need to do and how to behave on the school buses,” he said.

If you didn’t make it to the job fair Tuesday, here is the link of where you can apply.