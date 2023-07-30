FCPS helps collect school supplies through Stuff the Bus

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- We are just days away from some schools starting a new school year here in central Kentucky.

This weekend, Fayette County Public Schools officials are hoping to make a positive impact before students return to their classrooms through their annual Stuff the Bus collection drive.

“It’s been an initiative that we have done for several years. And it has grown exponentially,” says Carolyn Ford, the Family and Community Engagement Liaison for FCPS.

FCPS is partnering with several other local organizations for the initiative this weekend.

At Greyline Station and at Lexington Green,school buses are set up ready for those donations to come in.They’re hoping the community helps “stuff” the bus full of supplies.

“Some of the things like one-inch binders, binders are really expensive. And our kids really need those. Those are some of the items that the teachers are requesting. Headphones, that’s one of the big pushes this year. Headphones and ear buds,” says Ford.

Other items in need include calculators, crayons, pencils, markers, and cleaning supplies. If you can’t make it out to donate in person, FCPS says there are ways to donate money specifically for the event to purchase supplies for the school year all in an effort to help remove barriers from families who can’t afford supplies.

“A lot of families have to choose between buying school supplies and buying food. So we’re helping to try to eliminate that. We want to say let us help you. Let’s see what we can do. Let’s partner together,” says Ford.

If you missed Saturday’s Stuff the Bus, the event returns to Greyline Station Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.