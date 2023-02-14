FCPS buys 14 acres in Masterson Station for new elementary, middle school

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Fayette County Public Schools was approved Monday to buy 14 acres of land in Masterson Station to build a new elementary and middle school.

The county Board of Education approved the purchase unanimously, according to a press release.

Last year, FCPS acquired 1411 and 1451 Greendale Road. This purchase was for 1345 Greendale Road at $3.1 million. The purchase of this adjoining land will be large enough to accommodate both an elementary and middle school, though work would first begin on an elementary school. There is no timeline yet for when the construction will begin, according to Chief Operating Officer Myron Thompson.

The purchase still requires final approval by the Kentucky Department of Education.