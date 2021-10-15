FCPS aviation teacher hopes to inspire future aviators

Matthew Simpson won the Air Force State Teacher of the Year award

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Fayette County teacher was recognized for his work teaching students about aviation.

Matthew Simpson has been an integral part of creating and building Fayette County Public Schools’ aviation program. For those efforts, he’s been named the Air Force State Teacher of the Year.

“I’m just thankful and honestly blessed to have the opportunity to apply for an award like this,” said Simpson.

Simpson began his career in the skies as a flight instructor and says he loved the teaching aspect. Taking the opportunity to teach aviation at the Eastside Technical Center allowed him to utilize his passion for helping young people.

“And I’ve always – I’ve contributed to, you know, coaching high school students and contribute to Big Brother Big Sister organizations,” Simpson said. “I’ve enjoyed the mentorship of kids.”

One thing Simpson enjoys about the aviation program at Eastside is how it provides wide opportunities for students and their future careers.

“You don’t have to go the military route, you don’t have to go to a four-year aviation college to become a pilot or to make a difference in the unmanned aerial systems or the drone setting,” shared Simpson. “So, I just want to let them know to kind of research their opportunities.”

Ultimately, this is his chance to take his experience and encourage the next generation.

“I wanna be, and I’ve had this opportunity to be able to teach and lead young people to hopefully get fantastic jobs in aviation or whatever field they decide to go into,” said Simpson. “So that’s what pushes me, just to make an impact and really help these students out.”

Because of Simpson, the sky’s the limit for his students.