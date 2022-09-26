FCPS approves construction bid for new middle school on Polo Club Blvd

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – After years of obstacles, the Fayette County Board of Education has finally approved a bid that will move forward construction of the new middle school on Polo Club Boulevard.

The middle school was originally set to open next year, but when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, there were supply chain issues and construction costs soared.

Which resulted in the board delaying its decision to award a construction bid multiple times.

In June the board approved an application to revised state required paperwork to quote allow them to put the project out to bid later this summer and consider possible action in the fall.

The following month, 3 general contractors submitted proposals for construction bids.

And one of those 3 was favored by the board, Rising Sun Developing Inc at a little less than $70 million dollars

On Monday that bid was approved.

The total cost of the project is estimated to be more than $82 million dollars.

The board has previously said it hopes to begin construction in October, and have the building ready for 1200 students in the fall of 2025